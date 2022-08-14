Racing Santander - Villarreal CF B

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 1
El Sardinero / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Racing Santander

Villarreal CF B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CD TenerifeCDT
10101
1
Levante UDLUD
10101
1
SD EibarEIB
10101
1
SD HuescaHUE
10101
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
00000
5
Racing SantanderRAC
00000
5
Villarreal CF BVIL2
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SD Eibar
0
0
CD Tenerife
38'
CD Mirandés
-
-
Real Sporting
18:00
CD Leganés
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
20:00
UD Las Palmas
-
-
Real Zaragoza
22:00

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Racing Santander and Villarreal CF B with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Racing Santander and Villarreal CF B news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.