Real Oviedo - CD Leganés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 2
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

CD Leganés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
2
Villarreal CF BVIL2
21104
3
SD EibarEIB
21104
4
FC AndorraFAN
21104
5
Granada CFGRA
11003
16
CD LeganésLEG
10010
19
Real OviedoROV
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Sporting
0
0
FC Andorra
10'
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Burgos CF
18:30
Real Zaragoza
-
-
Levante UD
18:30
Granada CF
-
-
Racing Santander
21:00

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Oviedo and CD Leganés with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Real Oviedo and CD Leganés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.