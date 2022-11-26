Real Oviedo - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 26.11.2022
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
CD Mirandés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

CD Mirandés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
16
Real OviedoROV
1645717
19
CD MirandésCDM
1637616
