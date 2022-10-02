Real Oviedo - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 8
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
743015
3
Levante UDLUD
834113
4
SD EibarEIB
741213
5
FC CartagenaCAR
741213
14
Real OviedoROV
72329
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Andorra
0
1
Levante UD
37'
Villarreal CF B
-
-
Burgos CF
20:00
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
SD Ponferradina
02/10
CD Leganés
-
-
Albacete Balompié
02/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Oviedo and FC Cartagena with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Real Oviedo and FC Cartagena news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.