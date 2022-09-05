Real Oviedo - Levante UD

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Statistics

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

Levante UD

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Albacete BalompiéABP
431010
2
Granada CFGRA
43019
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
42208
4
Real SportingRSG
42208
5
Deportivo AlavésALV
42208
9
Real OviedoROV
32016
13
Levante UDLUD
31205
