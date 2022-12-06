Real Oviedo - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 19
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 06.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1897234
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1887331
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1894531
14
Real OviedoROV
1865723
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Leganés
-
-
CD Mirandés
06/12
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Real Zaragoza
06/12
FC Cartagena
-
-
Villarreal CF B
07/12
SD Huesca
-
-
FC Andorra
07/12

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Oviedo and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 December 2022.

Catch the latest Real Oviedo and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.