Real Sporting - SD Eibar

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio El Molinón / 17.10.2022
Real Sporting
Not started
-
-
SD Eibar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sporting logo
Real Sporting jersey
Real Sporting
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sporting

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
5
Granada CFGRA
1153318
6
SD EibarEIB
1053218
10
Real SportingRSG
1043315
