Real Zaragoza - CD Lugo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Estadio La Romareda / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

CD Lugo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
33009
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
42208
3
Real SportingRSG
42208
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
42208
5
Villarreal CF BVIL2
42117
13
CD LugoLUG
31114
17
Real ZaragozaRZA
30212
Related matches

CD Tenerife
0
0
Racing Santander
42'
FC Andorra
-
-
Granada CF
04/09
Málaga CF
-
-
Albacete Balompié
04/09
SD Huesca
-
-
UD Ibiza
04/09

