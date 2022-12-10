Real Zaragoza - SD Huesca

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 20
Estadio La Romareda / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

SD Huesca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1997334
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
4
SD EibarEIB
1996433
5
Levante UDLUD
1988332
9
SD HuescaHUE
1976627
16
Real ZaragozaRZA
1957722
