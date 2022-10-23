SD Eibar - Albacete Balompié

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
Municipal de Ipurua / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albacete/teamcenter.shtml
Albacete Balompié
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

SD Eibar

Albacete Balompié

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1162320
5
Granada CFGRA
1262420
6
Albacete BalompiéABP
1154219
8
SD EibarEIB
1153318
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Deportivo Alavés
0
0
Real Sporting
9'
CD Mirandés
0
0
SD Huesca
8'
UD Ibiza
-
-
Levante UD
20:00
Racing Santander
-
-
SD Ponferradina
23/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Eibar and Albacete Balompié with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest SD Eibar and Albacete Balompié news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.