SD Eibar - Deportivo Alavés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Municipal de Ipurua / 20.11.2022
SD Eibar
Not started
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Eibar
Deportivo Alavés
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SD Eibar

Deportivo Alavés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
