SD Eibar - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 20
Municipal de Ipurua / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SD Eibar

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1997334
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
4
SD EibarEIB
1996433
5
Levante UDLUD
1988332
15
Real OviedoROV
1966724
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Villarreal CF B
0
2
CD Tenerife
59'
FC Andorra
0
0
CD Leganés
58'
Real Zaragoza
-
-
SD Huesca
20:00
UD Ibiza
-
-
Málaga CF
11/12

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Eibar and Real Oviedo with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 11 December 2022.

Catch the latest SD Eibar and Real Oviedo news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.