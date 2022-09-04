SD Huesca - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 4
Estadio El Alcoraz / 04.09.2022
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
UD Ibiza
Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
33009
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
42208
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
42208
4
Villarreal CF BVIL2
42117
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
32107
18
SD HuescaHUE
30121
19
UD IbizaUDI
30121
