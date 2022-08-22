SD Ponferradina - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 2
Estadio El Toralin / 22.08.2022
SD Ponferradina
Not started
-
-
UD Ibiza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
22006
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
3
Real SportingRSG
21104
4
Villarreal CF BVIL2
21104
5
SD EibarEIB
21104
8
SD PonferradinaSDP
11003
21
UD IbizaUDI
10010
