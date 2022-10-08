UD Las Palmas - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 9
Estadio de Gran Canaria / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-ibiza/teamcenter.shtml
UD Ibiza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

UD Las Palmas

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
SD EibarEIB
842214
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
842214
14
UD IbizaUDI
831410
