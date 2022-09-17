Villarreal CF B - CD Lugo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 6
Estadio Ciudad Sportiva / 17.09.2022
Villarreal CF B
Not started
-
-
CD Lugo
Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF B

CD Lugo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
532011
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
532011
3
SD EibarEIB
531110
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
531110
5
Levante UDLUD
52309
12
CD LugoLUG
52127
13
Villarreal CF BVIL2
52127
