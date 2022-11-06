Málaga CF - Real Sporting

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio La Rosaleda / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-gijon/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sporting
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
Real Sporting logo
Real Sporting jersey
Real Sporting
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

Real Sporting

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
11
Real SportingRSG
1455420
22
Málaga CFMCF
142399
