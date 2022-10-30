Málaga CF - SD Eibar

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Estadio La Rosaleda / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1375126
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1256121
4
Granada CFGRA
1262420
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1262420
9
SD EibarEIB
1254319
21
Málaga CFMCF
122379
