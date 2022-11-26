Málaga CF - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio La Rosaleda / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
18
SD PonferradinaSDP
1645717
22
Málaga CFMCF
1625911
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SD Huesca
-
-
Real Sporting
20:00
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Villarreal CF B
26/11
Real Oviedo
-
-
CD Mirandés
26/11
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Racing Santander
26/11

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Málaga CF and SD Ponferradina with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 26 November 2022.

Catch the latest Málaga CF and SD Ponferradina news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.