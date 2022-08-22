Málaga CF - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 2
Estadio La Rosaleda / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Málaga CF

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Granada CFGRA
22006
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
3
Real SportingRSG
21104
4
Villarreal CF BVIL2
21104
5
SD EibarEIB
21104
14
UD Las PalmasLPA
10101
19
Málaga CFMCF
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CD Tenerife
0
0
CD Lugo
32'
SD Ponferradina
-
-
UD Ibiza
22/08
SD Huesca
2
3
FC Cartagena
Real Oviedo
1
0
CD Leganés

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Málaga CF and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 22 August 2022.

Catch the latest Málaga CF and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.