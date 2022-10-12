Racing Santander - Real Zaragoza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
El Sardinero / 12.10.2022
Racing Santander
Not started
-
-
Real Zaragoza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Santander
Real Zaragoza
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Santander

Real Zaragoza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
953118
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
3
FC CartagenaCAR
951316
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
Burgos CFBUR
936015
16
Real ZaragozaRZA
924310
19
Racing SantanderRAC
92258
