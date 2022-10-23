Racing Santander - SD Ponferradina

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
El Sardinero / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Santander

SD Ponferradina

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1165023
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1164122
3
Burgos CFBUR
1156021
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1162320
5
Granada CFGRA
1262420
15
Racing SantanderRAC
1133512
16
SD PonferradinaSDP
1133512
