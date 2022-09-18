Racing Santander - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 6
El Sardinero / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Santander

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC CartagenaCAR
640212
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
532011
3
SD EibarEIB
632111
4
Deportivo AlavésALV
532011
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
531110
20
Racing SantanderRAC
51043
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Andorra
0
0
SD Eibar
13'
Granada CF
0
0
CD Mirandés
12'
Real Zaragoza
-
-
Real Sporting
20:00
CD Leganés
-
-
Burgos CF
18/09

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Racing Santander and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Racing Santander and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.