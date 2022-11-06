Real Oviedo - Granada CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

Granada CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
Burgos CFBUR
1577128
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
7
Granada CFGRA
1464422
19
Real OviedoROV
1434713
