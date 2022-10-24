Real Oviedo - Málaga CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 12
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 24.10.2022
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
Málaga CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

Málaga CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1266024
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
FC CartagenaCAR
1263321
4
Burgos CFBUR
1256121
5
Granada CFGRA
1262420
20
Real OviedoROV
1124510
21
Málaga CFMCF
112369
