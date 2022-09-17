Real Oviedo - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 6
Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere / 17.09.2022
Real Oviedo
Not started
-
-
UD Ibiza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Oviedo

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
532011
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
532011
3
SD EibarEIB
531110
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
531110
5
Levante UDLUD
52309
10
Real OviedoROV
52218
18
UD IbizaUDI
51134
