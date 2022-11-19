Real Sporting - CD Leganés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Estadio El Molinón / 19.11.2022
Real Sporting
Not started
-
-
CD Leganés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sporting logo
Real Sporting jersey
Real Sporting
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sporting

CD Leganés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
11
Real SportingRSG
1556421
12
CD LeganésLEG
1562720
