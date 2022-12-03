Real Sporting - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Estadio El Molinón / 03.12.2022
Real Sporting
Not started
-
-
UD Las Palmas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sporting logo
Real Sporting jersey
Real Sporting
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sporting

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1797134
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1787231
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1777328
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1784528
12
Real SportingRSG
1758423
