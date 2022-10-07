Real Sporting - Villarreal CF B

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 9
Estadio El Molinón / 07.10.2022
Real Sporting
Not started
-
-
Villarreal CF B
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
SD EibarEIB
842214
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
842214
8
Real SportingRSG
833212
10
Villarreal CF BVIL2
833212
