Real Zaragoza - FC Andorra

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 14
Estadio La Romareda / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-andorra/teamcenter.shtml
FC Andorra
Real Zaragoza

FC Andorra

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1375126
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1375126
3
Burgos CFBUR
1366124
4
SD EibarEIB
1364322
5
Granada CFGRA
1363421
11
FC AndorraFAN
1353518
13
Real ZaragozaRZA
1344516
