Real Zaragoza - Málaga CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Estadio La Romareda / 19.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malaga-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Málaga CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
Málaga CF logo
Málaga CF jersey
Málaga CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

Málaga CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
16
Real ZaragozaRZA
1544716
22
Málaga CFMCF
1524910
