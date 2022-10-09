Real Zaragoza - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 9
Estadio La Romareda / 09.10.2022
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
Real Oviedo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
Real SportingRSG
943215
5
SD EibarEIB
842214
16
Real OviedoROV
82339
16
Real ZaragozaRZA
82339
