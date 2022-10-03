Real Zaragoza - SD Eibar

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 8
Estadio La Romareda / 03.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
Albacete BalompiéABP
842214
5
FC AndorraFAN
842214
6
SD EibarEIB
741213
17
Real ZaragozaRZA
72238
Related matches

UD Ibiza
1
0
CD Lugo
13'
Real Oviedo
1
3
FC Cartagena
Granada CF
0
0
SD Huesca
Deportivo Alavés
3
1
SD Ponferradina

