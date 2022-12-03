Real Zaragoza - UD Ibiza

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Estadio La Romareda / 03.12.2022
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
UD Ibiza
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Zaragoza logo
Real Zaragoza jersey
Real Zaragoza
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

UD Ibiza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1797134
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1787231
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
Levante UDLUD
1777328
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1784528
16
Real ZaragozaRZA
1746718
22
UD IbizaUDI
17331112
Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Zaragoza and UD Ibiza with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 3 December 2022.

