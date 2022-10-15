Real Zaragoza - Villarreal CF B

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio La Romareda / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-zaragoza/teamcenter.shtml
Real Zaragoza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Real Zaragoza

Villarreal CF B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1055020
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1054119
3
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
4
SD EibarEIB
1053218
5
Granada CFGRA
1052317
12
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1034313
18
Real ZaragozaRZA
1024410
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Andorra
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
15/10
SD Huesca
-
-
Racing Santander
15/10
SD Ponferradina
-
-
UD Las Palmas
15/10
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Real Oviedo
15/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between Real Zaragoza and Villarreal CF B with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Real Zaragoza and Villarreal CF B news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.