SD Huesca - CD Lugo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 9
Estadio El Alcoraz / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SD Huesca

CD Lugo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
853018
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
844016
3
FC CartagenaCAR
851216
4
SD EibarEIB
842214
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
842214
11
SD HuescaHUE
832311
18
CD LugoLUG
82248
