SD Huesca - FC Cartagena

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 2
Estadio El Alcoraz / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cartagena/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cartagena
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
FC Cartagena logo
FC Cartagena
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SD Huesca

FC Cartagena

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
22006
2
Real SportingRSG
21104
3
Villarreal CF BVIL2
21104
4
SD EibarEIB
21104
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
21104
12
SD HuescaHUE
10101
15
FC CartagenaCAR
10010
