SD Huesca - Racing Santander

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio El Alcoraz / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-santander/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Santander
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
Racing Santander logo
Racing Santander jersey
Racing Santander
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SD Huesca

Racing Santander

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1055020
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1054119
3
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
4
SD EibarEIB
1053218
5
Granada CFGRA
1052317
8
SD HuescaHUE
1043315
15
Racing SantanderRAC
1032511
