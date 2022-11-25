SD Huesca - Real Sporting

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 17
Estadio El Alcoraz / 25.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-gijon/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sporting
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
Real Sporting logo
Real Sporting jersey
Real Sporting
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SD Huesca

Real Sporting

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1687131
2
Burgos CFBUR
1686230
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1677228
4
Levante UDLUD
1676327
5
SD EibarEIB
1676327
9
SD HuescaHUE
1665523
11
Real SportingRSG
1657422
