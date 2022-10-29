SD Huesca - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 13
Estadio El Alcoraz / 29.10.2022
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
UD Las Palmas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Huesca logo
SD Huesca jersey
SD Huesca
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SD Huesca

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1275026
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1265123
3
Burgos CFBUR
1256121
4
Granada CFGRA
1262420
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1262420
10
SD HuescaHUE
1245317
