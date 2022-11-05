SD Huesca - Villarreal CF B

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio El Alcoraz / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-b/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF B
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

SD Huesca

Villarreal CF B

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
10
SD HuescaHUE
1455420
12
Villarreal CF BVIL2
1455420
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Real Zaragoza
20:00
Burgos CF
-
-
CD Tenerife
05/11
FC Andorra
-
-
Racing Santander
05/11
CD Leganés
-
-
SD Ponferradina
05/11

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Huesca and Villarreal CF B with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest SD Huesca and Villarreal CF B news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.