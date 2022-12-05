SD Ponferradina - Burgos CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 18
Estadio El Toralin / 05.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burgos-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Burgos CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
Burgos CF logo
Burgos CF
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

Burgos CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1897234
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1897234
3
Burgos CFBUR
1787231
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1894531
5
SD EibarEIB
1886430
20
SD PonferradinaSDP
1745817
