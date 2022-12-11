SD Ponferradina - CD Lugo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 20
Estadio El Toralin / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-lugo/teamcenter.shtml
CD Lugo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
CD Lugo logo
CD Lugo
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

CD Lugo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1998235
2
Burgos CFBUR
1997334
3
Deportivo AlavésALV
1997334
4
SD EibarEIB
1996433
5
Levante UDLUD
1988332
19
CD LugoLUG
1946918
20
SD PonferradinaSDP
1946918
