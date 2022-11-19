SD Ponferradina - Real Oviedo

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 16
Estadio El Toralin / 19.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-oviedo/teamcenter.shtml
Real Oviedo
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
Real Oviedo logo
Real Oviedo
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

Real Oviedo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
UD Las PalmasLPA
1576227
3
Burgos CFBUR
1576227
4
Levante UDLUD
1575326
5
SD EibarEIB
1575326
16
Real OviedoROV
1544716
18
SD PonferradinaSDP
1544716
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Granada CF
-
-
Albacete Balompié
20:00
CD Tenerife
-
-
SD Huesca
19/11
Real Sporting
-
-
CD Leganés
19/11
Real Zaragoza
-
-
Málaga CF
19/11

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Ponferradina and Real Oviedo with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 19 November 2022.

Catch the latest SD Ponferradina and Real Oviedo news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.