SD Ponferradina - SD Huesca

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 14
Estadio El Toralin / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-huesca/teamcenter.shtml
SD Huesca
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches

SD Ponferradina


SD Huesca
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

SD Huesca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1375126
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1375126
3
Burgos CFBUR
1366124
4
SD EibarEIB
1364322
5
Granada CFGRA
1363421
8
SD HuescaHUE
1355320
19
SD PonferradinaSDP
1334613
