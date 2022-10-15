SD Ponferradina - UD Las Palmas

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 11
Estadio El Toralin / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sd-ponferradina/teamcenter.shtml
SD Ponferradina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/las-palmas/teamcenter.shtml
UD Las Palmas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SD Ponferradina logo
SD Ponferradina
UD Las Palmas logo
UD Las Palmas jersey
UD Las Palmas
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

SD Ponferradina

UD Las Palmas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1055020
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1054119
3
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
4
SD EibarEIB
1053218
5
Granada CFGRA
1052317
13
SD PonferradinaSDP
1033412
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Zaragoza
-
-
Villarreal CF B
15/10
FC Andorra
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
15/10
SD Huesca
-
-
Racing Santander
15/10
Albacete Balompié
-
-
Real Oviedo
15/10

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between SD Ponferradina and UD Las Palmas with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest SD Ponferradina and UD Las Palmas news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.