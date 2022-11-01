UD Ibiza - CD Leganés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 14
Estadio Municipal de Can Misses / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-ibiza/teamcenter.shtml
UD Ibiza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leganes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Leganés
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
CD Leganés logo
CD Leganés jersey
CD Leganés
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

UD Ibiza

CD Leganés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UD Las PalmasLPA
1375126
2
Deportivo AlavésALV
1375126
3
Burgos CFBUR
1366124
4
SD EibarEIB
1364322
5
Granada CFGRA
1363421
15
CD LeganésLEG
1342714
20
UD IbizaUDI
1332811
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Real Zaragoza
-
-
FC Andorra
01/11
SD Ponferradina
-
-
SD Huesca
01/11
Racing Santander
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
01/11
UD Las Palmas
-
-
Burgos CF
01/11

Follow the LaLiga Smartbank live Football match between UD Ibiza and CD Leganés with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 November 2022.

Catch the latest UD Ibiza and CD Leganés news and find up to date LaLiga Smartbank standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.