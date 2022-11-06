UD Ibiza - CD Mirandés

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 15
Estadio Municipal de Can Misses / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-ibiza/teamcenter.shtml
UD Ibiza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-mirandes/teamcenter.shtml
CD Mirandés
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
CD Mirandés logo
CD Mirandés
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

UD Ibiza

CD Mirandés

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1586130
2
Burgos CFBUR
1476127
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
1475226
4
SD EibarEIB
1474325
5
FC CartagenaCAR
1473424
20
CD MirandésCDM
1426612
21
UD IbizaUDI
1432911
