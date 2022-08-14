UD Ibiza - Granada CF

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 1
Estadio Municipal de Can Misses / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-ibiza/teamcenter.shtml
UD Ibiza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Statistics

Recent matches

UD Ibiza

Granada CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SD EibarEIB
11003
2
CD MirandésCDM
10101
2
Real SportingRSG
10101
4
Levante UDLUD
10101
4
SD HuescaHUE
10101
6
Granada CFGRA
00000
6
UD IbizaUDI
00000
