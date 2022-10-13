UD Ibiza - SD Eibar

LaLiga 1|2|3 / Matchday 10
Estadio Municipal de Can Misses / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-ibiza/teamcenter.shtml
UD Ibiza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eibar/teamcenter.shtml
SD Eibar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Ibiza logo
UD Ibiza
SD Eibar logo
SD Eibar jersey
SD Eibar
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

UD Ibiza

SD Eibar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo AlavésALV
1054119
2
Burgos CFBUR
1046018
3
UD Las PalmasLPA
945017
4
FC CartagenaCAR
1052317
5
Albacete BalompiéABP
1044216
7
SD EibarEIB
943215
15
UD IbizaUDI
932411
